Jaiceon Robertson's mother told police that Blake Robertson threatened to kill police and their son if law enforcement got involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVES, Texas — Groves police are asking for the public's help in finding a 4-year-old boy that police believe could be in grave or immediate danger.

Police have reason to believe Jaiceon Robertson was abducted. Jaiceon Robertson was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts, according to an Amber Alert release.

Jaiceon Robertson is said to have black hair, brown eyes and scars on his arms, stomach and legs. How Robertson got these scars is currently unclear.

A suspect in Jaiceon Robertson's abduction is his father 34-year-old Blake Robertson. Blake Robertson is said to have tattoos on his upper body.

Jaiceon Robertson was picked up by his dad on Saturday, June 4, 2022, and was supposed to be returned to his mom on Sunday, June 5, 2022 evening but was not.

The mother texted Blake Robertson for "two or three" days, Groves Police Chief Deputy Kirk Rice told 12News. Blake Robertson eventually stopped responding to the mother.

Jaiceon Robertson's mother attempted to reach out to Blake Robertson's friends and family to see if they knew where he was, but her attempts were unsuccessful. She contacted Groves Police on Friday, June 10, 2022 concerning the ongoing situation.

Groves Police learned Blake Robertson lived with his mom in Houston, so Houston Police were sent to her residence to see if they could find him. Their attempts were unsuccessful.

Jaiceon Robertson's mother told police that Blake Robertson threatened to kill police and their son if law enforcement got involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From an Groves Police Department release:

The Groves Police Department is searching for Jaiceon Robertson, black, male, 4 years old, 3’ 6”, 70 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray timberland shirt, black shorts, and has scars on arms, stomach, and legs.

Police are looking for Blake Robertson, 34 years old, black, male, 6’ 0”, 222 lbs, black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on upper b, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect was last heard from in Groves, Texas at 4:50 pm on 06/04/2022.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the groves police department at 409-722-4965.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.