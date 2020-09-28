Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — A man accused of sexually assaulting children in 2017 and 2019 is still on the run, Houston Crime Stoppers and Houston police say.

Crime Stoppers released a photo of Jose Guadalupe Torres, 44, on Monday in hopes that someone will know his whereabouts.

Torres is wanted for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-under the age of 14, a crime that allegedly happened in October 2019 in the 8900 block of West Hardy Road. The victim told police they were sexually assaulted multiple times.

The same man is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017 as well.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, about five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.