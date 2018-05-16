PONDER, Texas -- Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide that left five people dead and one person injured.

Officials were called to a home at 610 Lonestar Park Lane at about 8:28 a.m. Wednesday for a call about a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It appears the medical examiner has arrived on scene in Ponder, where five bodies remain inside the home pic.twitter.com/JRRNBxqdve — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) May 16, 2018

Authorities arrived and told Medical City Denton to expect "multiple gunshot patients." It's been confirmed that the male suspect shot and killed himself.

The victim taken to the hospital is female, officials said.

The Ponder Independent School District said it was placed on "heightened alert," but the area is now secure.

Superintendent Bruce Yeager said in a statement that the address where the shooting took place doesn't come up in the district's system as belonging to any students or staff members.

