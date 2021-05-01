50 citations handed out for firework violations in Corpus Christi

In addition to the firework calls, police say there were also 10 DWI arrests over the New Year's holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We now have a pretty good idea of just how busy Corpus Christi police were on New Year's Eve with all of those fireworks going off across the city.

Despite the fair warning from authorities, many of your neighbors celebrated the New Year with personal fireworks.

Video from our 3News tower cam shows a sample of what was lighting up the night sky.

It's something that kept Corpus Christi police responding to complaint calls. In all, police say they handed out 50 citations for fireworks.

As we've reported, those tickets could come with fines of up to $2,000.

In addition to the firework calls, police say there were also 10 DWI arrests over the New Year's holiday.

