A 55-year-old was shot and killed Monday evening in Central Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.

Raul Rodriguez-Presas was at his home on the 2300 block of Tyler Street with family members at the time he was shot, police said.

Witnesses told police the incident began when a man had come to the front door around 7:45 p.m. and asked Rodriguez-Presas if he had any work available.

The two briefly fought each other, according to police, before the man shot Rodriguez-Presas in the chest and ran away.

First responders took Rodriguez-Presas to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members who were at the home at the time did not see the man, but a person of interest was seen running away from the house. He was later arrested for a warrant, but a spokesperson said it was not clear whether he was involved in this shooting.

No suspects were in custody as of 5:30 a.m., police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Rodriguez-Presas' death is at least the 12th homicide in Dallas so far in 2020.

