HOUSTON — Multiple gunmen opened fire on a man at a north Houston block party on Sunday evening, sending nearby families running for shelter, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the 5600 block of Chapman at about 7:40 p.m. due to reports of gunfire.

They found a male victim with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses said they were in the middle of a block party when four shooters opened fire. Some of the bystanders, including children, took shelter under cars.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers are looking over the area and asking for the public’s help with information on this shooting. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

