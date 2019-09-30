HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Masked intruders made off with $6.4 million in valuables during a home invasion at Hedwig Village residence in August.

This happened on Aug. 6 around 6:30 a.m. at a home located in the 800 block of Frandora Lane.

Hedwig Village Police Department says two male suspects entered the residence wearing masks and carrying a pistol. The first suspect ambushed to the victim, tackling her to the ground. The second suspect tied the victim’s hands and feet.

The suspects ransacked the victim’s home and stole valuables totaling more than $6.4 million. Police said the suspects then cut the victim’s feet loose with a small knife before they ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a mask and all dark-colored clothing with a heavy build. The second suspect was dress similarly but had a slim build.

Police did not release what was stolen from the home.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

