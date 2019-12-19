KATY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report on how crooks are using Informed Delivery to steal your mail.

Deputy constables arrested eight people in connection with an organized mail theft and counterfeit fraud operation in Katy and west Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office says search warrants were obtained for a hotel room in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway last week.

Inside the room, investigators found an abundance of stolen mail and fake government documents, along with computer equipment used to produce counterfeit materials. Deputies say several of the suspects were also found in possession of crystal meth.

As part of the case, Precinct 5 investigators learned of several storage units used by the suspects to hold stolen documents.

Deputies recovered a large amount of stolen mail, credit cards, checks and other identifying information from those units.

The suspects arrested were identified as:

Meredith Walker, arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm

Christine Crutcher, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and forgery

Dean Alan Ewing, arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Jonathan Taylor, arrested for tampering with a government document

Guillermo Diaz, arrested for tampering with a government document, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felon in possession of a firearm

Kali Hubbard, arrested for tampering with a government document

Jorge Santiago, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a government document

Marc Anthony Parker, arrested on an open felony warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle

Precinct 5 investigators have turned the results of their investigation over to the U.S. Postal Inspector for potential federal charges against these suspects.

The U.S. Postal Service will be handling all notification of possible victims.

