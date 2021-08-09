2 Fort Hood soldiers among 8 arrested, for soliciting sex from a minor in Belton, officials say

All men engaged in a sexual conversation with a person whom they believed was 15 to 16 years old.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published in January 2021.

Eight men, including two active military men, were arrested for solicitation of prostitution from a minor in Belton during a two-day online prostitution of a minor operation, according to the police officials.

Those arrested were identified as 31-year-old Kevin Wallace, 49-year-old Harkin Alano, 43-year-old Christopher Slough, 27-year-old Vidoll Smith, 38-year-old Gustavo Miranda, 24-year-old Ramon Rodriguez, 63-year-old Charles Pulley, and 79-year-old Daniel Martinez.

All men engaged in a sexual conversation with a person whom they believed was 15 to 16 years old and agreed to meet and pay for sexual acts, Bell County sheriff’s Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a press release.

The operation was conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division.