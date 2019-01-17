HOUSTON — A 9-year-old child is dead after he was accidentally shot by a cousin of the same age at an apartment in northwest Houston.

This happened Wednesday afternoon on West 34th Street.

Police are still trying to determine whether any adults were present at the time of the shooting.

A 9-year-old cannot be charged with a crime under the law, police said. But there could be charges if the parents or guardians left the children alone with a firearm.

According to Houston Police, someone called 911 screaming that someone had been shot and CPR was being performed. The child, unfortunately, did not survive.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

