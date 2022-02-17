'I didn’t scream loud enough' | Parents say they told Arlene Alvarez to duck down as their truck was hit

Tony Earls' attorney tried to get his bond reduced to $20,000 arguing that he fired the shots in self-defense. But Arlene's parents want him charged with murder.

HOUSTON — There are growing calls for justice in the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez. A vigil was held Wednesday night near the bank where she was shot.

Houston police said Arlene was hit by a stray bullet when a man opened fire on a fleeing suspect during a robbery. Arlene’s family’s truck was passing by when a bullet came through the back window, hitting the young girl in the head.

New details were revealed about the shooting death when Tony Earls appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

The 41-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, but the charge could be upgraded. Earls remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. His defense attorney tried to get his bond reduced to $20,000 but the judge denied the request.

Prosecutors said Earls was riding in the passenger seat of his car along with his wife when they were robbed at the drive-thru ATM. They said the robber took their keys, wallets and cash before running off.

They say Earls got out of the car and fired four shots at the suspect and then fired two more shots at the Alvarez's truck because he thought the robber was inside it.

One of those two shots hit Arlene, who was in the backseat of the truck watching a movie with headphones on.

“I told everyone to get down and Arlene’s the only one that didn’t get down. She had her headphones in,” Armando Álvarez, her father, said during a press conference.

“We were like, ‘duck down, duck down Arlene.’ And I didn’t scream loud enough. I didn’t know she had her headphones on,” said her mother, Gwen Alvarez.

'This was not self-defense'

Earls and his wife drove home and called 911 to report the robbery. Once he was charged in connection with the shooting, he turned himself in to officers at the station. They said he as been cooperating with the investigation.

Earls' attorney argued his client was acting in self-defense after being robbed at the ATM.

“It was an unfortunate situations for both families. They were robbed at gunpoint,” Sepi Zimmer, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said Thursday. “We, to me, it’s vitally important that we do identify who this robber is. He’s the person who put the change of events into action that night.”

Now he wants to say it’s self-defense. It’s not self-defense,” Armando Álvarez said Wednesday. “You don’t self-defense when a person is running, already two blocks away from you and you’re shooting at that person and then you decide to shoot at a truck just because he’s passing by at a public street. Now my daughter’s gone. I mean c’mon.”

The Alvarez family’s attorney says they are relieved the judge did not lower Earls’ bond.

"Intentionally, knowingly and recklessly took his pistol, aimed it at the truck and fired shot after shot after shot after shot going inside the actual truck. They had a baby in the truck who could have been killed, the siblings could have been killed, mom could have been killed, he (Dad) could have been killed," the attorney said Wednesday.

He said the family wants to see Earls charged with murder. Earl’s charge remains the same for now until the case is referred to a grand jury.

If Earls is released, he has to abide by a 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew, not allowed to have weapons and cannot have contact with the Alvarez family.

Vigil for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez

Hundreds of people showed up at the southeast Houston bank where Arlene was shot to mourn this little girl and to rally behind her family. They demanded answers as to how this could have happened.

Now, they want justice after they say Earls took matters into his own hands by shooting at their truck after an alleged robbery.

“We cannot have someone shooting at a vehicle taking the law into their hands," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, (D) Houston.

Wednesday afternoon, the family shared heartbreaking new details about the final moments of Arlene's life.

Gwen Alvarez clutched a teddy bear with a record of her daughter's last heartbeats.

"It just hurts me so much, it's gonna hurt me forever, but I just want justice for my baby girl," Gwen said. "And people need to stop having road rage, they need to stop having all this anger towards them and shooting like crazy, because there's a lot of innocent little babies."

Police said the robbery suspect who Earls was shooting at when he hit Arlene is still on the loose. They're urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Attorney also blames bank

The Alvarez family plans to file a $50 million lawsuit against Chase bank and the property’s owners. Their attorney says they’re both liable for not addressing safety issues on the property.

“They have maintained and kept a dangerous, ongoing condition on the premises for the last 24 months,” Rick Ramos, their attorney, said Thursday.

Ramos is also questioning why there wasn't security at the bank because other crimes have happened there, according to the attorney.

“We’re saddened by this tragic incident and offer our sincere condolences to the Alvarez family. We are working closely with local officials who are handling the investigation," Chase said in a statement to KHOU 11.