KATY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies released the 911 call from the moment after a man in Katy was shot and killed by people breaking into his home.

The deadly shooting happened in the 6900 block of Glen Rosa Drive around midnight on Wednesday.

Investigators said a pair of suspects broke through a back door, and that Estorffe died while protecting his wife and young children.

In the 911 call, a woman who identifies herself as Angeleanna nervously describes what happened to a dispatcher.

“Help me please, oh! Someone just broke in my house and shot my husband,” she said.

A dispatcher asks if Estorffe is breathing.

“I don’t know, I’m so scared to walk over there they shot him,” she replied. “I’m so scared. I’m so worried. I don’t know what to do.”

“Oh my God. I think he’s really hurt. Baby, are you okay? Babe, are you okay?” she says to her husband.

“Can I call my neighbors? Is there anything I can do?” she asked the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asks for a neighbor’s phone number to try to send help. No one picks up the phone.

“I’m sorry I have two kids in the house, I don’t know what to do,” Angeleanna says. “How long before the cops are here? I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. I’m so sorry.”

The dispatcher asks if the home invaders are still there.

ANGELEANNA: no, I don’t think so, but I’m so scared I can’t walk over to my husband.

DISPATCHER: is your husband breathing?

ANGELEANNA: I don’t know. I can’t walk over there. He’s making gurgling sounds.

DISPATCHER: OK, where was he shot at?

ANGELEANNA: in the chest. Right in the chest. The left side of the chest. I don’t know what to do.

DISPATCHER: sweetie I need you to help me, OK? Can you get to your husband?

ANGELEANNA: I can but the door, the window is broken. I’m scared that they’re still there. I’m so scared.

DISPATCHER: the window is broke? Where was he at in the house?

ANGELEANNA: he was — we were laying down in bed. We were asleep.

DISPATCHER: OK.

ANGELEANNA: I’m freaking out really bad right now. And I’m trying to get some numbers to my neighbor.

The dispatcher later asks how the home invaders got in.

“I don’t know. I just heard glass shattering and then my husband jumped up and took off after them and then they just – started shooting,” Angeleanna says.

Angeleanna explains that one of her kids is in the room with her, and the other is in its bedroom.

The released portion of the 911 call ends shortly after that.

