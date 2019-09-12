CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officers in the Coastal Bend had quite the busy weekend, with a multi-county high-speed chase, a false alarm at La Palmera Mall, and the arrests of several suspects.

Bee County sheriff's deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers were led on a high-speed chase starting on Highway 181 just south of a weigh station. One of their deputies tried to pull over an SUV but the vehicle sped off. The chase ended on FM 888 just before FM 351 when a state trooper spiked the SUV's tires and the suspects drove into a cornfield near Tynan.

The four suspects in the SUV all tried to flee on foot but officers were able to capture three of them. They were identified as 25-year-old Roy Soliz and 24-year-old Robert Espinoza of Mathis, and 20-year-old Ruben Flores of Beeville. A woman who was in the car at the time was able to getaway.

Both Soliz and Espinoza had felony warrants out of Bee County. Flores was booked for evading arrest and all three men remain in the Bee County Jail.

Then, in Duval County, the San Diego Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Saturday morning. Police arrested Geraldo Cruz Jr. after police conducted a traffic stop and found a gun and evidence that it had been fired inside his vehicle. Cruz faces charges of deadly conduct and has been booked into the Duval County Jail.

The, officers in Corpus Christi had to deal with a false alarm at La Palmera Mall that caused them to swarm the area in just minutes.

Officers said it was around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a caller said they were at the mall when they overheard someone say that shots had been fired nearby. When police arrived, they said people were going out the emergency exits and panicking, causing more concern.

After investigating, officers said there was never a shooting and no one was ever in any danger. They thanked the public for being alert.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during any of the law enforcement operations.

