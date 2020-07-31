Traffic stop leads to the recovery of a missing three-year-old girl in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — CPS Special Investigators along with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force made a traffic stop that led to the recovery of a missing three-year-old girl.
Mike Tamez with the task force said that Johnny Milton Nino was recently released from prison. Nino is the father of the three-year-old girl. He took her from her mother claiming that she wasn't properly taking care of her.
Investigators waited on Nino to drive to a certain area when they stopped him. He had a felony arrest warrant for his arrest and he was found with a gun on him. He wouldn't say where the child was, but eventually investigators found her with a babysitter.
The D.A.'s office assisted in this case along with CPS special investigators and the Robstown Police Department.
