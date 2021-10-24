Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the children have been living by themselves for "an extended period of time."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three children were found abandoned Sunday in an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff also said skeletal remains, possibly of another child, were found inside the apartment at the complex in the 3500 block of Green Crest, near Addicks-Clodine and the Westpark Tollway.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the children, ages 15, 10 and 7, were found when deputies were called to the third-floor apartment to do a welfare check. He said the children have been living by themselves for "an extended period of time."

The sheriff also said he believes the skeletal remains have been inside the apartment for weeks and were deteriorating. The children in the apartment, he said, cared for themselves.

Sheriff Gonzalez said information is very preliminary at this time and his team of investigators is working to identify the children's parents and family members.

"In our experience, it's always best to not speculate and just let the investigation take its course, but very disturbing set of circumstances so we definitely want some answers for these children," the sheriff said.

Becca, a mother who lives in the apartment complex, was devastated to learn about this horrific situation. She said this hits her especially hard because she’s a mom.

“I have a 21-year-old and an 11-year-old and I can never imagine leaving them abandoned anywhere," Becca said.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, but they are in the care of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff confirmed. CPS will also be assisting with the children, according to the sheriff.

A representative for the apartment’s management company was on site but declined to talk to our reporter on scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez said anyone with information about the parents/next-of-kin is urged to call 713-274-9100.

