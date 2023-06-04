Abbott vows to put Narcan kits in all 254 sheriff's offices across Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott held a summit on the danger of fentanyl and the impacts it's having on Texans.
During the "One Pill Kills" Summit, Abbott announced that all 254 counties will receive Narcan kits; Narcan can reverse the effects of a fentanyl poisoning.
State lawmakers are also working on new laws, such as making it a murder charge for anyone who knowingly gives someone a drug laced with fentanyl.
Abbott invited families who have been affected by the drug to a summit to talk about how the state is handling it.
Among those in the audience, right behind Abbott was Fay Martin, a Corpus Christi mother who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning in May 2021.
She has been fighting to make Narcan available to everyone.
"I feel like nowadays anybody who's got kids, teenagers, they should have it in their home,” she said. “And if parents want to say ‘No, not my kid.’ Well, I said that, too, and my kid is dead. My kid is in an urn on my nightstand."
Both state leaders and families are also pushing to get deaths from fentanyl classified as poisonings and not overdoses -- to make it clear that one pill is enough to take a life.