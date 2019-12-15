CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital this afternoon when a vehicle T-boned another, causing one to flip. The suspect was driving southbound on 5th street when he hit this red car.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and continued on foot down 5th street.

He was caught under a house near the accident by officers.

The Corpus Christi fire department rescued the two victims inside with the jaws of life.

The victims in the red car were hospitalized as well as the suspect.

Lieutenant Bryan Hager told 3news that when responding officers made contact with the suspect, the suspect told them that he thought he had a warrant.

"If you caused the accident, i think it's a human duty more so than anything to go help them, to render aid to those people, insead of running from police," said Hager.

The suspect was charged with evading and failure to render aid.

