The over pass at Highway 77 and Interstate 37 has been blocked off due a traffic accident involving hay bails

All lanes of travel are shut down for cleanup.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The over pass at Highway 77 and Interstate 37 has been blocked off due a traffic accident involving hay bails. More than two dozen large hay bales have been thrown all over the fly over, blocking traffic.

At this time we do not know when the hay will be cleared out. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available..

