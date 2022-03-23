Accused soup thrower going to trial over incident in viral video

In a now viral video, the woman believed to be Amanda Martinez is seen throwing soup at the face of a Temple restaurant employee.

TEMPLE, Texas — The woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a Temple restaurant employee last year is headed to trial.

On Wednesday, the accused Amanda Martinez, reportedly rejected the plea deal offered by the state. According to First Assistant County Attorney, Richard Lazott, the plea deal included probation, an $800 fine and other conditions he didn't disclose to 6 News.

Martinez's trial is set for June 27 at 9 a.m.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Martinez, then 31, reportedly went to Sol De Jalisco, located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr., with soup she ordered from the restaurant. Jannelle Broland, the employee she spoke with, said Martinez was upset that the soup was too hot to the point where it melted the lid.

Surveillance video caught the exchange on camera. At one point during the conversation, a woman believed to be Martinez is seen throwing the soup into Broland's face before leaving.

This video was obtained by 6 News and has since went viral.

6 News Legal Expert Liz Mitchell has seen the soup throwing video and says the evidence is strong.

"With a video showing moments before and after, it's not a very likely defense in this case," she said.

We asked Mitchell why someone would not take a plea deal with such hard evidence against them and she says it could be a multitude of reasons, including trying to build an affirmative defense or just taking their chances.

"One thing to consider is in a misdemeanor, the jury is six people so maybe they are banking on the fact that convincing all six people beyond a reasonable doubt of guilt -- they just want to roll the dice," Mitchell said.

But, Mitchell says on the flip side, there could be more serious penalties looming.

"Often times with a plea agreement, or a plea deal, offered by the state once it's been finally rejected, and the defendant insists on a jury trial -- they're never going to get as good of a deal again," Mitchell explained.

It's not known if Martinez will ask the jury to assess punishment, or the judge, but in the end it will be up to the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.