Adam Williams pleads guilty to the murders of James and Michelle Butler, will spend life in prison

Williams and his girlfriend Amanda Noverr were both indicted for capital murder after the 2019 killings of a New Hampshire couple.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The man charged in the 2019 murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a shallow grave on North Padre Island officially entered a guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Adam Williams was at the Kleberg County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon and plead guilty to all counts. It was part of a plea bargain he reached last week in order to avoid the death penalty.

Williams will now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of James and Michelle Butler.

Williams, along with his girlfriend Amanda Noverr, were both indicted for capital murder after the pair were found with the driving a truck and trailer belonging to the Butlers across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Butlers had been traveling cross country when they were reported missing by family in New Hampshire. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave just south of Bob Hall Pier on the beach in Kleberg County.

According to court records, Noverr has until Dec. 14 to work out a plea deal or go to trial.

