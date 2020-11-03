AGUA DULCE, Texas — An Agua Dulce man was arrested Tuesday morning for indecency with a child, according to the Alice Echo News-Journal.

Jason Lee Cepeda was arrested by the Agua Dulce City Marshal Tuesday morning on 2nd Street after a family friend contacted police about him. He was taken to the Jim Wells County Jail and is facing charges of indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

A female was also arrested in connection with the case Tuesday morning. The case remains under investigation.

