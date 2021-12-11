Live Updates | Defense offers apology after Black pastor comment during trial for men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are all charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The sixth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday in Brunswick.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Live Updates:

9:25 a.m.: Robert Rash with the Glynn County Police Department called to the stand. He testifies he was called to a construction site for a 'burglary in progress' roughly a week before Ahmaud Arbery died. Court plays bodycam footage.

9:21 a.m.: Wanda Cooper Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, arrives in the courtroom.

9:02 a.m.: William Roddie Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, offers a statement regarding his comments Thursday. "My apologies to anyone who may have inadvertently been offended," he said.

9 a.m.: Court begins.

8:54 a.m.: Civil Rights advocate Benjamin Crump tweets that it is not illegal for Black pastors to support the parents of Ahmaud Arbery or any other Black victims. Promises to bring 100 Black pastors to pray with the family next week.

Day 6 of testimony in murder trial in death of #AhmaudArbery underway. Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, tells me she's going to embrace remainder of trial because she never thought this day would come. She says seeing the defendants in court is "my prayers answered." pic.twitter.com/2TLD0Wcqci — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 12, 2021

8:30 a.m.: Keitha Nelson speaks with trial attorney Richard Kuritz about the case for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Kuritz says that the trial is "not going well" and finds fault with how the Judge and lawyers are handling the case.

Specifically, Kuritz was critical of Judge Timothy Walmsley for not telling attorneys about Rev. Al Sharpton being in the courtroom.