Watch Live | Defense to begin calling witnesses on day 9 of testimony in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The ninth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday in Brunswick, with the defense beginning to call its first witnesses.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Live updates:

10 a.m.: Dunikoski arguing facts/emotions more than law, does not appear to be addressing Hogue's specific legal challenges to the felony murder counts. Just argues "but for" their actions Arbery would be alive. Very animated, a strong contrast with Hogue's placid style.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski says the 4 felony murder charges apply because without the underling felonies #AhmaudArbery "wouldn't be dead" @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/k7dhfPlukW — anne schindler (@schindy) November 17, 2021

9:24 a.m.: Gregory McMichael's attorney, Franklin Hogue, asks for directed verdict of acquittal on malice murder charge for Greg and Travis McMichael. Says that's a specific intent to kill and says it doesn't apply.

9:21 a.m.: He says asking a jury to find someone guilty of malice murder (intentional) and also ask them to find someone guilty of felony murder (unintentional) is "inconsistent." Says the judge should eliminate Count 1.

9:19 a.m.: He says a secondary interpretation requires the defendant show "an abandoned and malignant heart" -- Medieval language he says only still exists in the law of Georgia and 3 other states @FCN2go #AhmaudArbery

9:17 a.m.: Day begins with Greg McMichael's attorney Frank Hogue challenging the first count in the indictment, malice murder. He says that's a specific intent to kill i.e. "death was not an unintended consequence." The defense contends charge does not apply.

9 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume, with Bryan's defense attorney Kevin Gough scheduled to present his opening statement, the timing of which he specifically requested at the start of the trial. Then, the defense will begin to call its witnesses. The judge is expected to ask the defendants if they are going to take the stand.

“We know the whole world is watching us. We know they’re watching to see if we as a community can pull together beyond this moment.” -Rabbi Bregman



“We’re here to hold on to the pain and to hold each other through it. This is hard and we’re doing it together.”#AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/fXazcWPZxK — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 17, 2021

8 a.m.: A prayer vigil is taking place outside the courtroom, hosted by the Better Together Coalition and Glynn Clergy for Equity.

Watch video below for a portion of the vigil: