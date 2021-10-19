'I can't be an impartial juror, no way' | Who's being selected, who's not to serve on jury in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Juror No. 39, a white man, who has been brought into the room.

He said he knew George Barnhill.

Juror No. 39 says he is an acquaintance of Diego Perez, a neighbor of the McMichaels who was one of the first people on the scene after Arbery was killed. (Perez assisted the McMichaels in another search for someone they thought was breaking into homes about two weeks before the fatal shooting)

He said Bryan “looks familiar,” but added he’s lived in the community for [a long time.]

He also said he clicked on some of court documents listed on the clerk’s website before appearing for jury duty on Monday. They were listed alongside instructions for jury selection.

Asked whether he can set aside the information he learned, the juror said he could.

“I’m still leaning one way or the other. I just don’t know what kind of evidence is going to present,” he told Dunikoski. “I just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He acknowledged that everyone in the community is familiar with the case to some degree.

“We’re looking for jurors who can base their verdict on the evidence from this witness stand, and some people can’t do that,” Dunikoski told him.

Bob Rubin is questioning him now.