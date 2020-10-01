ALICE, Texas — The Alice Police Department conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon on the 100 block of South Stadium.
Alice Police Officers say they arrested the driver, 34-year-old Crystal Diaz, for driving with an invalid driver's license with previous convictions.
According to Officers, narcotics were located on Diaz after a search was conducted.
Officials recovered 15.1 grams of crystal meth and transported to Diaz to the Jim Wells County Jail where she was booked.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Mohammad Sahi pleads not guilty to charges of capital murder, aggravated assault
- Two arrested, CPS notified following raid at Alice home
- Update: Corpus Christi police make arrest in shooting homicide on Weber Road
- New stickers at gas pumps to help Texas drivers