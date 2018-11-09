ALICE, Texas (Kiii News) — The Alice Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify two male suspects accused of stealing from a Wal-Mart in the area.

According to police the two men, who were seen on surveillance video Aug. 2, stole from the store and left in a red Dodge pickup truck with a tan tailgate.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Sgt. J. Martinez at 361-664-0186.

