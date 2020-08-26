x
All Nueces County jury trials, hearings canceled through October 5 due to coronavirus concerns

This decision has postponed two Murder trials and one criminally negligent homicide case in Nueces County.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to coronavirus concerns, all in-person civil, criminal, family jury trials and hearings scheduled in Nueces County District Courts and County Courts at Law for the weeks of September 1 through October 5 are canceled. State Representative Abel Herreo shared this information via Facebook earlier today.

Notable Cancellations 

Herrero announced via Facebook earlier today that Local Administrative Judge, Honorable Nanette Hasette, signed this docket on August 24.
The docket states that the coronavirus crisis has caused concern for the safety of the public, court staff and litigants.