All Nueces County jury trials, hearings canceled through October 5 due to coronavirus concerns

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to coronavirus concerns, all in-person civil, criminal, family jury trials and hearings scheduled in Nueces County District Courts and County Courts at Law for the weeks of September 1 through October 5 are canceled. State Representative Abel Herreo shared this information via Facebook earlier today.

This decision has postponed two Murder trials and one criminally negligent homicide case in Nueces County.

Notable Cancellations

Kayla Valdez was supposed to go to trial for the Murder of 24-year-old Gilbert Sierra.

Bryan Matamoros was set to appear after being charged with criminally negligent homicide.

John Smith, who is believed to be involved in the Murder of 48-year-old Veronica Smithwick Clark.

Herrero announced via Facebook earlier today that Local Administrative Judge, Honorable Nanette Hasette, signed this docket on August 24.

