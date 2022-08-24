x
AMBER Alert issued for Austin 1-year-old

Sailor Tucker was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of White Elm Court.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing one-year-old girl.

Sailor Elizabeth Tucker was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of White Elm Court in Austin.

Tucker has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet, 5 inches tall and 25 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal-colored T-shirt with a mermaid design and teal-colored pants.

Credit: Austin Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

An AMBER Alert issued for Tucker stated that she could be a passenger in an unknown vehicle. Law enforcement believe her health and safety are in danger.

Anyone with any information about Tucker's whereabouts should call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

