AMBER Alert issued for Franklin child

Authorities said the suspect is a woman who took the child from her home around 11 p.m. Friday

FRANKLIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 12-year-old girl from Franklin. Authorities said Addison Alvarez is described as a white girl with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds and is 5'3.

Alvarez was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants and white Nike Air Ones with a pink check mark.

The suspect has been identified as Melissa Salazar,35. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 100 pounds and is 5'3.

At this time, there is no known car or vehicle description. Salazar allegedly took Alvarez from her home on the 500 block of North Main Street in Franklin around 11 p.m. Friday.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Addison Alvarez from Franklin, TX, on 03/11/2022 pic.twitter.com/VNSMKvRQzW — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 12, 2022