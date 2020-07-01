ROSWELL, N.M. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old Hispanic male, Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Osiel was last seen on Sunday, January 5 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, NM.

Osiel is 2"6', weighing approximately 40lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Officials say they believe Osiel is in the company of Jorge Rico- Ruvira, a 32-year-old male.

Jorge is 5"8', 150 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving an unknown year maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number.

