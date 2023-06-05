Former London ISD teacher who had improper relationship with student rearrested

Amber Prince pled guilty to the crime and took a plea deal, but did not abide by the conditions of the deal and was rearrested.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former London ISD teacher who took a plea deal after pleading guilty to having an improper relationship with a student was rearrested on May 25 due to failure to comply with the conditions of her plea deal, according to court records.

Amber Prince was originally arrested on 10 counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student in 2021.

Prince is accused of numerous violations, including:

failing to "remain courteous and respectful to the court," telling her probation officer she "nit picks and digs to find things" and that she should have "engaged in the same criminal behavior (improper relationship between educator/student) under similar circumstances;"

failing to pay $305 in court costs and $450 in fines;

not completing a felony victim impact panel;

not enrolling in community service;

missing curfew 14 times;

violating the guidelines of the program designed to monitor her computer and Internet activity nine times;

and failing to report to her probation officer on one occasion.

Prince appeared in court Monday morning where a judge set her bond at $75,000. A hearing for a motion to revoke her probation will be set at a later date.

Prince was arrested in March of 2021 after an investigation revealed she was having an improper relationship with a student, officials at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!