The driver of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro is accused of going well over 100 mph at the time of the fatal crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused in a high-speed, deadly crash while showing off his Chevrolet Camaro at a car meet near Houston appeared in court overnight.

Andrew Mock, 22, is facing multiple charges for the wreck that killed two pedestrians who were gathered to watch the cars at the meet.

The incident happened late Sunday along Highway 290 near W. Little York in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said hundreds were standing along sidewalks on the frontage road as others showed off their vehicles. A witness recorded video of a yellow Camaro speed by and then crash into another driver, who was in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu into the crowd of onlookers.

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded, and several others suffered less serious injuries. Life Flight responded to the scene.

Bond conditions set

Mock, who is still in custody, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with serious injury. His total bond was set at $50,000 in a Houston courtroom late Monday.

If he posts bond and is released, Mock also cannot drive without court approval and cannot contact the person who was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Deputies said the crash happened shortly after Mock allegedly told the crowd that he was going to do a “fly by.” It is estimated he was going well over 100 mph at the time of the deadly incident.