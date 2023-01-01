WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve

Officials say that the 54-year-old inmate escaped custody during a trash detail at the Nueces County Jail. He was last seen heading towards Comanche Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve.

Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his escape and eluded officers on the way. Montez was last seen leaving the jail and courthouse area near Lipan Street and heading towards La Retama Central Library on Comanche Street. He was last seen wearing a dark green jail uniform that consists of a shirt and pants.

Montez is a 54-year-old Hispanic male, stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. Montez was sentenced to jail on drug charges, but he is not known to be violent.