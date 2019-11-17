BEAUMONT, Texas — A series of new billboards is going up around Southeast Texas as part of a campaign to bring awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation.

A21, a global organization working to abolish human trafficking, partnered with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office and others to bring the #CanYouSeeMe campaign to the area.

Leaders gathered Friday to launch the campaign.

"The billboards depict scenarios that reflect some of the most common forms of human trafficking, and they will be displayed statewide over the next year," the DA's office said in a Facebook post.

For a list of signs that could help identify a victim of human trafficking, visit A21's website.

You're encouraged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 is you see suspicious activity that could be linked to exploitation.

A21's website says it's a "nonprofit organization fueled by radical hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored. We are the abolitionists of the 21st century. We work with you to free slaves and disrupt the demand."

A21 A21 is abolishing slavery everywhere, forever. How? through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Our legacy is freedom.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office Facebook post:

As you drive around Southeast Texas, you may notice a new series of billboards aimed at bringing awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation. The billboards depict scenarios that reflect some of the most common forms of human trafficking, and they will be displayed statewide over the next year.



Leaders from across Southeast Texas and the State met in Jefferson County today to launch the #CanYouSeeMe campaign. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and Governor Abbot’s Child Sex Trafficking Team for choosing Southeast Texas as a location for the campaign.



District Attorney Bob Wortham would also like to thank Beaumont PD Chief Jim Singletary, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, and State Representative Dade Phelan for their support and attendance at today’s event.



We’d also like to remind everyone if you see something, say something, and call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.



Beaumont Police Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas Dade Phelan A21 Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott



#CanYouSeeMe #TexasSeesYou

ALSO ON 12NEWSNOW.COM:

















