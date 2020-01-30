ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 63-year-old Aransas Pass man has been found guilty of keeping more than 40 dogs living in deplorable conditions.

Richard Gonzales was convicted on 43 counts of animal cruelty.

Animal Control began an investigation into Gonzales more than a year ago after complaints of his dogs being loose. A total of 42 dogs were found living in filth, some in kennels packed with more than three dogs.

Gonzales will receive 84 years of probation and has been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution.

