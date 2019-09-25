ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A repeat sexual predator of underage girls from Aransas Pass, Texas, now knows his fate.

28-year-old Ross Longoria was sentenced to 40 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. Longoria pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, this wasn't the only time Longoria had targeted a young girl. Longoria also committed sexual offenses with two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Longoria was known to use social media to lure his victims.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: