ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A pharmacy tech for the Walmart in Aransas Pass is facing serious charges after police said she admitted to stealing hundreds of pills while on the job.

Police said Melissa Lloyd is facing charges of theft of prescription pills by an employee and theft.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, Walmart officials first noticed they were missing hundreds of pills for nerve pain along with muscle relaxers and codeine. After checking video and computer records, police said they were able to determine that Lloyd was the person responsible.

Authorities said when questioned she admitted to doing it, and here's why.

"She said she was actually taking the medication and giving it to her husband, who apparently needed it or had a problem with it and couldn't get it otherwise, so that was her explanation," Deputy Chief David Wood said.

Lloyd is out on bonds totaling $9,500. San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith said they will be moving forward with prosecuting this case.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: