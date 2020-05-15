ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police are looking for a pair of alleged camera thieves. Two people stole a police camera from a site notorious for illegal dumping.

Video shows two people on Stedman Island and Highway 361, rummaging through a trash pile left behind by illegal dumpers.

The two then find the camera, which had been heavily camouflaged.

AP police say the camera belongs to the city's code compliance department to find and put a stop to illegal dumpers.

The two people took the camera back with them to their home. Officers say whoever took the camera could face charges of theft during a time of disaster.

