ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a man who entered the Town and Country laundromat Sunday and broke into several machines.

Surveillance video of the suspect was posted on the APPD Facebook page Friday.

It shows a white male who appears to be between 20 and 30 years old breaking into laundromat machines. Police said he had light brown hair and appeared to have a buzz cut.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police at 361-758-5224.

