Help local officials find Aransas Pass thief

An 89-year-old woman was injured this afternoon when her purse was stolen. You may be able to help.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, this afternoon around 1:00pm officers were called to Dollar General on S. Commercial St. after an 89-year-old woman's purse was stolen.

The woman suffered injuries at the scene and officers are looking for assistance from the community to help locate the suspect(s).

The description given by APPD: "a slender build black male in newer model black sedan."

Also included in the post, the case is under investigation and officers are working to obtain better images and additional information.

AAPD asks if you have information related to this offense, to please contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at (361)758-5224.

*** CRIMESTOPPERS TIPS ***

Contact Tri-County Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward!



Hotline: (361)758-TIPS (8477)

Website: https://www.p3tips.com/437

