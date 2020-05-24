CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot after an argument at an apartment complex on the city's southside.



Police say around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, they responded to a shooting at the Saratoga Cove Apartments on Wooldridge Road off South Staples Street.



Officers say three men got into an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and shot one of the other men three times in the leg.



One of the suspects fled the scene and an off-duty officer going home saw him walking and acting suspiciously.



When confronted, the man gave the officer the gun used in the shooting and pointed to the location where the suspect was hiding.



As it turns out, the suspect was hiding inside a car that was parked inside the apartment complex parking lot.



The victim's gunshot wound was not life-threatening and authorities say he is okay.



According to CCPD, they have one person in custody who is responsible for last night's shooting.

