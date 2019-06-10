CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have reported a stabbing in the city's south side.

Shortly before 1 p.m., there was a confrontation between two males over a parking spot at Twin Peak's located in Moore Plaza.

The Twin Peaks Sports Bar & Restaurant, located on the 5400 block of S.P.I.D., was blocked off as police continue to investigate the scene.

It is reported that a male from one party got into an argument with another male from a different party over a parking space in the Twin Peak's parking lot.

The victim who was stabbed has been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

