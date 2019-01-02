TOLLESON, Ariz. — The Tolleson Police Department says it is investigating an attack on an Uber driver, the second violent attack on a ride-sharing driver in a week.

According to court paperwork, 45-year-old Francisco Diaz is accused of attacking an Uber driver, slitting his throat open during an ordered ride late Thursday night.

The driver told police that he picked up Diaz from the Buffalo Wild Wings on Dysart and McDowell roads around 9:30 p.m. and was supposed to drop him off at a Tolleson home near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

As the driver was approaching the destination, Diaz pointed to a residence and told him "right there." Court documents say the driver turned to look where Diaz was pointing and felt "something run along his neck or throat area" followed by "warm liquid" running down his neck.

Diaz struggled with the driver before fleeing the vehicle, according to court documents. The driver immediately called 911 and drove away.

Around 1 a.m., detectives got a search warrant went to the destination of the Uber order where Diaz's cousin told them he drove Diaz home earlier that night. Police went to Diaz's Goodyear home and took him into to custody.

Diaz admitted to police that he pulled out his knife. He said he felt the Uber driver was going to harm him.

The driver told 12 News he received more than 20 staples across his throat. Court paperwork says he also suffered cuts on his right hand. He remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

This is the second attack on a ride-sharing service driver in the Phoenix area in a week. On Sunday morning, a pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death by her passenger. Fabian Durazo, 22, is in custody and being charged with the murder of Kristina Howato, 39, and her unborn child.

