Arlene Alvarez update: Attorney for man charged in 9-year-old's shooting death schedules press conference

Tony Earls is charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury in the shooting death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez.

HOUSTON — The attorney for the man charged in connection with the shooting death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez says he will hold a press conference this afternoon.

The attorney for 41-year-old Tony Earls will hold the news conference at 4 p.m. You can watch the press conference in the player above or on KHOU 11’s YouTube channel.

It is not clear whether Earls himself will speak at the news conference.

Houston police said Arlene was shot when Earls opened fire on who he thought was the suspect that robbed him at an ATM. A bullet went through Arlene’s family vehicle, hitting the young girl in the head.

Earls is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was being held on a $100,000 bond, but posted it and was released Thursday night.

The attorney for the family says they expect the charge to be upgraded to murder.

"The amount of the bond, the $100,000, does not correlate with the moral values in our community, which is to protect our children," the family's attorney said. "If you killed a child in this community, and it was by intentional act, and it was reckless in nature, and we can show that on the probable cause hearing, you should have no bond."

The family's attorney says a lawsuit is in the works against the bank where the incident started. They claim the bank and the area are a hotspot for crime.

"In the state of Texas now, when you file a lawsuit, within 30 days of your defendant answering, you better have a piece of evidence, documents, audio recordings to be able to back up your filing of your lawsuit," the attorney said. "When we file it, it's because we mean something."

Chase bank provided KHOU 11 the following statement regarding the incident:

“We’re saddened by this tragic incident and offer our sincere condolences to the Alvarez family. We are working closely with local officials who are handling the investigation."

9-year-old child shot

More details were revealed about Arelene's death when Earls appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Prosecutors said Earls was riding in the passenger seat of his car along with his wife when they were robbed at the drive-thru ATM. They said the robber took their keys, wallets and cash before running off.

They say Earls got out of the car and fired four shots at the suspect and then fired two more shots at the Alvarez's truck because he thought the robber was inside it.

One of those two shots hit Arlene, who was in the backseat of the truck watching a movie with headphones on.

“I told everyone to get down and Arlene’s the only one that didn’t get down. She had her headphones in,” Armando Álvarez, her father, said during a press conference.

“We were like, ‘duck down, duck down Arlene.’ And I didn’t scream loud enough. I didn’t know she had her headphones on,” said her mother, Gwen Alvarez.

'This was not self-defense'

Earls and his wife drove home and called 911 to report the robbery. Once he was charged in connection with the shooting, he turned himself in. They said he as been cooperating with the investigation.

Earls' attorney argued his client was acting in self-defense after being robbed at the ATM.

“It was an unfortunate situation for both families. They were robbed at gunpoint,” Sepi Zimmer, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said Thursday. “We, to me, it’s vitally important that we do identify who this robber is. He’s the person who put the change of events into action that night.”

Armando Álvarez said last week that he is not buying Earls’ argument that the shooting was self-defense.

“You don’t self-defense when a person is running, already two blocks away from you and you’re shooting at that person and then you decide to shoot at a truck just because he’s passing by at a public street,” the father said on Wednesday. “Now my daughter’s gone. I mean c’mon.”

The Alvarez family’s attorney says they are relieved the judge did not lower Earls’ bond. However, he was still able to post bond and was released on Thursday evening.

"Intentionally, knowingly and recklessly took his pistol, aimed it at the truck and fired shot after shot after shot after shot going inside the actual truck. They had a baby in the truck who could have been killed, the siblings could have been killed, mom could have been killed, he (Dad) could have been killed," the attorney said Wednesday.

He said the family wants to see Earls charged with murder. Earl’s charge remains the same for now until the case is referred to a grand jury.