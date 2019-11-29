ARLINGTON, Texas — A man, who police say is licensed to carry, shot at two suspects who tried breaking into his truck at a Costco parking lot.

Arlington police say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Friday at Costco near the 600 block of Arbrook.

According to authorities, the victim went into the store with his friend and as they came out of Costco two men were in his truck.

The alleged thieves were attempting to steal a toolbox from the vehicle, according to officials.

Police say one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. At that point, the victim fired several gunshots towards their direction.

The two suspects left in a blue Tahoe, according to authorities.

No one was injured in the incident. At this time no arrests have been made, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





