Police looking for suspects involved in First Cash Pawn armed robbery on Everhart

Police are reviewing security video from inside the store to try and get a description of the robbers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are on the hunt for the suspect or suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local pawn shop on Saturday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the First Cash Pawn Shop at the intersection of Everhart and McArdle.

Police are reviewing security video from inside the store to try and get a description of the robbers.

There's no word if the robbers got away with any money or merchandise.

Stick with 3News as we continue to follow developments and bring you additional information as it becomes available.