Crime

Police looking for suspects involved in First Cash Pawn armed robbery on Everhart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are on the hunt for the suspect or suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local pawn shop on Saturday evening. 

It happened around 5 p.m. at the First Cash Pawn Shop at the intersection of Everhart and McArdle.

Police are reviewing security video from inside the store to try and get a description of the robbers. 

There's no word if the robbers got away with any money or merchandise.

