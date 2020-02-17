CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of robbers are on the running Monday morning after police say they targeted at least two convenience stores.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was around 2 a.m. Monday when they arrived at the Stripes convenience store on Kostoryz and Holly. Two armed men had reportedly entered the store demanding cash and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

About an hour and a half later, officers were called to the Stripes on Buddy Lawrence and I-37 for a similar robbery involving the same two suspects.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in either case.

The description of the suspects is limited but investigators said both are Hispanic males between the ages of 19-25. One of them stood about 5'6".

If you have any information regarding these robberies, please call police at 361-886-2600.

