BRYAN, Texas — One man has been arrested after a shooting in a Bryan neighborhood Saturday night. The suspected shooter, at last check, has not yet been arrested or charged.

Kendrick Crooks, 24, of Bryan, is charged with evading arrest after he told police he got into a car at the scene and drove away because he was scared, according to court documents. Crooks also had two warrants out of Bryan for his arrest; one for having an open container and the other for failure to use his turn signal.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Pruitt Street. An officer who arrived first on the scene heard gunshots and one person was found shot laying next to a green Dodge Charger. The person who called for help told police they heard the gunshots, but didn't see what the suspect was wearing.

That's when the officer said he saw a man, later identified as Crooks, get into the Charger and drive away from the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers said Crooks drove onto Henderson Street and later stopped at the intersection of Military Drive and East Martin Luther King Street.

A short time later, officers said they saw Crooks stopped at the intersection of East Martin Luther King Street and North Preston Avenue. Officers said they chased Crooks with emergency lights and sirens onto North Polk Avenue, but Crooks refused to stop, according to court documents.

Officers said Crooks was speeding and driving all over the road. A short time later, the Charger was found at the RaceWay gas station on the 2100 block of East William J. Bryan Parkway. Crooks was then arrested and taken to the Bryan Police Department.

Crooks admitted to officers he drove away from the scene and didn't stop because he was scared. At this time, he is not charged in connection to the shooting.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

