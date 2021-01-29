Former neighbor arrested in connection with a double homicide in Aransas Pass that killed a brother and sister

Their bodies were found inside their trailer home over the weekend in Aransas Pass.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Police in Aransas Pass have announced an arrest made in connection with a double homicide in AP.

Police said 42-year-old Omar Rolando Guerra was arrested in Rio Grande City by the police department there and the US Marshal Service.

Guerra is accused in the murders of 32-year-old Joseph Degrange and his sister 37-year-old Rebekah Degrange.

Their bodies were found inside their trailer home over the weekend in AP. It's unclear at this point why the siblings were killed, but police say Guerra was a former neighbor of the victims.

Guerra has been charged with capital murder and is being held on a $5 million bond.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.