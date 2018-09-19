CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday night in the 10200 block of SPID.

According to police, it was around 11 p.m. Tuesday when they received a call about the body and were dispatched to the scene. They said the man appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, but the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating.

Police said evidence gathered at the scene and from witnesses led them to obtaining a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Matthew Britten Rogers. He was arrested and booked into the City Detention Center.

